



Manchester City’s new contract talks with Kevin de Bruyne continues to drag on.

While it was previously reported an agreement would be a formality for De Bruyne, things have stalled in recent weeks.

The Athletic reports De Bruyne is dissatisfied with the terms offered by City. The Belgian has told one of his teammates in the national team that the new contract tabled is for less than the current one.





Also, de Bruyne is not happy with the fact that the club is ready to pay what it takes to bring Lionel Messi in from Barcelona. The midfielder believes he deserves more.

De Bruyne’s current deal runs to 2023.