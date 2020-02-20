<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has insisted his teammates are focused on winning trophies this season and are not thinking about their Champions League ban.

City were handed a two-season ban from European football and fined £24.9million for breaching financial regulations.

De Bruyne and the rest of the squad were enjoying their winter break when the news emerged last week.

And following City’s 2-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday, the Belgian opened up on the players’ attitudes following the shock news.





“We were on holiday when the statement happened. We came back and we played football.

“The situation is what it is, but we came back, trained like normal and in the end, nothing really changed for us. We just play the games that we have and today we gave a good performance.

“We still have a lot to play for with the two cups and the Champions league, so let’s hope we can find our rhythm as quick as possible and win some titles at the end of the year,” he told reporters.