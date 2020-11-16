



Kevin de Bruyne has revealed new contract talks have kicked off with Manchester City.

The Belgium midfielder says negotiations will be smooth as he is keen to stay.

De Bruyne said, “I am happy in Manchester. I am in a good club with good owners. We are in negotiations a bit, it is not advanced.





“At the moment, I am chatting myself. I would like to stay at the club, so it’s easy.

“If I didn’t want to stay, someone would need to mediate. But when you want to stay, it’s not that difficult.”