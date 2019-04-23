Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will miss Wednesday’s derby against Manchester United with a muscular injury.
De Bruyne was replaced by Fernandinho 38 minutes into City’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday and will not recover in time for the Manchester derby.
Asked if De Bruyne will be available, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. It is a muscular problem. We will see the next days how he is getting better. But for tomorrow he is not available.
