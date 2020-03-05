<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he doesn’t know if Kevin De Bruyne will be fit for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

De Bruyne was not in the squad for City’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

And when asked about the Belgian’s absence, Guardiola revealed he sustained an injury during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final victory over Aston Villa.

“Kevin had a problem here [pointing to his shoulder],” Guardiola told the media. “He was not fit.





“In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don’t know how long [he will be out]. Hopefully not much.”

Asked if De Bruyne will be fit for the trip to Old Trafford, Guardiola replied: “I don’t know.”

The 28-year-old has got nine goals and 20 assists in all competitions for City this season.

If he isn’t fit for Sunday, Guardiola will be hoping to have him back for the upcoming games against Arsenal and Burnley in the Premier League, and Real Madrid in the Champions League.