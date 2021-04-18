



Manchester City have been handed a boost after an initial scan of Kevin De Bruyne’s ankle has revealed no significant damage.

De Bruyne went off early in the second half of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea and the club are expected to learn the full extent of his ankle injury on Monday.

But the Telegraph report on Sunday night that though the Belgian’s ankle is swollen, there doesn’t appear to be damage to the ligaments.





He will almost certainly miss Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa but could return for next weekend’s Carabao Cup final with Tottenham.

Perhaps more importantly, it looks likely he will be fit for the Champions League quarter-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

Having already missed four weeks with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Pep Guardiola will be desperately hoping his talisman recovers quickly this time.