Kevin de Bruyne has admitted that he loves playing at Anfield due to the famous old stadium’s famed atmosphere.

Man City take the relatively short trip down the East Lancashire Road on Sunday afternoon for the most high profile fixture of the weekend, if not the season so far, the champions looking to cut the Premier League leaders’ advantage in half.

During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that it was ‘the best news’ for his side to play under the Anfield floodlights, but City playmaker De Bruyne has said that he also looks forward to playing at the iconic ground, likening the passion to that he experienced during his time in the Bundesliga.

“If you are somebody who wants to compete for titles and win, these are the games you want to play,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

“I like Anfield, I like it a lot. I love people being on you, being noisy, that is what it’s all about. I love the passion of football.

“Lately, a lot of new things have been introduced in football, but I still love things how they were in the old days – people shout and get their team forward. That is something that I learned in Germany, because fans are so behind their team.

“The home players probably get a little bit more [from the Anfield atmosphere] but even if it’s against you, you are at the top of the world, playing the best level. That is what you want.

“You fight your whole lifetime to be here. That’s the appreciation you get for working as a young child and getting here.

“You know if you play away from home, people are going to be against you and when you play at home, people are for you. That’s just the way the world rolls.”