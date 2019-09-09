<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kevin De Bruyne is on the verge of making Premier League history – by equalling not one but two records belonging to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The brilliant Belgian could do just that this weekend when his side take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

A blistering start to the season has seen the former Chelsea man allay concerns about his fitness.

And this weekend he has a record belonging to the iconic Frenchman in his sights when he takes to the field in East Anglia.

Henry is the only player in the history of the Premier League to provide an assist for a goal in five consecutive games.

Having managed one in each of the Citizens’ games to open the season, the Belgian has a chance to move level with Henry on Saturday.

The player to most recently threaten the record was another ex-Arsenal man Cesc Fàbregas in 2014/15.

That isn’t the only record of Henry’s that he has in his sights either with the France international also owning the record for most assists five games into a season.

He is top of that chart with seven, meaning De Bruyne will need to come up with a passing hat-trick if he is to topple that record.

For anyone doubting he can pull that off, he managed that very feat in less than one half of action for his country on Monday night against Scotland – rule it out at your peril!