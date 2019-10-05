<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was left out of Belgium’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers due to a groin injury, coach Roberto Martinez announced on Friday.

De Bruyne, 28, missed City’s midweek Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb after suffering the injury in the Premier League victory over Everton on September 28.

Former captain Vincent Kompany and Lyon defender Jason Denayer also miss out due to fitness issues.

There are doubts about goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, forward Romelu Lukaku and defender Thomas Meunier with Martinez saying a decision about the three will be made on Monday.

Martinez added he was “relatively optimistic” about Courtois who was replaced at half-time in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday due to a stomach problem.

The Red Devils sit top of their group unbeaten before hosting San Marino on October 10 before travelling to Kazakhstan three days later.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/FRA), Hendrik Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin/GER), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta/ITA), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves/ENG), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe/JAP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (Anderlecht), Dennis Praet (Leicester City/ENG), Maxime Lestienne (Standard Liege), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea/ENG), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace/ENG), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Romelu Lukaku (Inter/ITA), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA), Divock Origi (Liverpool/ENG).