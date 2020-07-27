



The video of Kevin De Bruyne’s supposed assist against Arsenal has gone viral after the Manchester City superstar equaled Thierry Henry’s Premier League record.

De Bruyne finished the 2019/20 Premier League campaign with an impressive 20 assists to his name.

He equaled Henry’s long-time record, but the Belgium maestro believes he was robbed of an assist earlier in the season at the Emirates.

City beat Arsenal 3-0 with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring courtesy of a ball from De Bruyne who wasn’t officially attributed with the assist.

After going level with Henry on Sunday, a City fan suggested the 29-year-old should appeal to become the new assist leader.

“KDB needs to appeal for this and get the record,” the social media account wrote, accompanied with footage of De Bruyne’s non-assist to Sterling.





However, some supporters refuted the City fan’s claim and said the ball took a deflection on its way to Sterling.

One Twitter user wrote: “It’s not an assist if the ball takes a deflection lol.”

A second wrote: “Never an assist hth.”

A third added: “Takes a deflection which completely makes the goal lol.”

Speaking after thrashing Norwich 5-0, De Bruyne said: “I have got two more [assists]. You guys took two away from me.

“I’m still claiming that one. For me I was already there [level with Henry’s record].”

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to De Bruyne following his two goals against Norwich.

“We know the assists and the quality he has for this but we need his goals,” explained the Spaniard.

“He scored two brilliant goals. Of course, the first one is special.”