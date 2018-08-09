Chelsea’s new record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga says he wants to win titles at the club after completing his £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao.

Arrizabalaga, who joined the club for a world record fee for a goalkeeper, replaces Thibaut Courtois who will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has played 57 competitive matches from Athletic and almost ended up as a Real player himself before a £18m deal collapsed in January.

The Spanish international says he is happy with his move to Chelsea and is targeting titles with the club.

He told Chelsea’s official app, the 5th stand: “All clubs needs to fight to win titles and what all players want is to win. So what I would like is to win more titles for the club.

“This is what I aspire to do. I would like to be remembered at this club, when I leave years down the line, as a goalkeeper that has helped the club win a lot of titles and gone down in history.”

Arrizabalaga says Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri was an influence on his decision to swap Spain for London.

Sarri revealed, after Chelsea’s friendly with Lyon on Tuesday, his admiration for a goalkeeper he has watched closely over the last two years.

Arrizabalaga says he has also had glowing references from those who have worked under Sarri.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to working with him [Maurizio Sarri], I am really looking forward to the first training session [on Thursday]. I’ve heard great things about him, great references.

“I can’t wait to see that first hand, to meet him and work with him. I think his style isn’t too different from the style we used in the Spanish national team. I believe my qualities will fit with his style.”

The Basque-born goalkeeper is the sixth Spanish player in Chelsea’s squad after; Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro, Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas.

Arrizabalaga admitted he spoke to some of his international team mates before jetting to London.

“I know all the Spanish players that I have played with in the various age groups for Spain. I have spoken to various players before I came here; Azpilicueta, Morata and Pedro.

“I had excellent references from them about the club, knowing them and being able to talk to them has been a great support for me over the last few days.”