



Chelsea have fined goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for refusing to be substituted during the closing stages of extra-time in last Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has been docked one week’s wages by the Blues after he declined to leave the pitch when substitute keeper Willy Caballero was waiting to replace him.

Both Kepa and coach Maurizio Sarri claimed after the game that it had been a misunderstanding and that Sarri mistakenly believed his goalkeeper was unable to continue playing due to cramp.

Kepa has issued a statement on social media to explain his version of events but has now released a further statement via the club in which he apologizes for his behaviour.

He said: “Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologize fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.

“I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.”