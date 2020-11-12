



Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaku will officiate the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series between Nigeria and Sierra Leone, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Kamaku will be assisted by his compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (assistant referee 1) and Tony Mudanyi Kidiya (assistant referee 2) while Anthony Juma Ogwayo will be the fourth official.





Solomon Gebreselassie Abebe from Ethiopia will be match commissioner while Attama Ibrahim Boureima from Niger Republic will be referee assessor.

Interestingly, Nigeria have gone behind in their first two matches in the qualifiers but eventually won both matches which means they sit comfortably ontop of Group L.