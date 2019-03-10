Kenneth Omeruo and his CD Leganes players teammates marked this year’s International Women’s Day in a special way, donning their mother’s names on their jerseys for the Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.-2

Kenneth Omeruo and his CD Leganes players teammates marked this year’s International Women’s Day in a special way, donning their mother’s names on their jerseys for the Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Omeruo made his 20th Liga appearance of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Rojiblancos, but the visitor’s defensive display wasn’t the only thing that caught the eyes.

The Nigerian like his teammates paid tributes to their mothers on IWD; they had their mother’s names printed on their shirts.

Omeruo wore “Onyeoma” as the club joined the rest of the world in celebrating womanhood.

Kenneth Omeruo and his CD Leganes players teammates marked this year’s International Women’s Day in a special way, donning their mother’s names on their jerseys for the Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.-1

Kenneth Omeruo and his CD Leganes players teammates marked this year’s International Women’s Day in a special way, donning their mother’s names on their jerseys for the Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.-2

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR