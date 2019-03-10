



Kenneth Omeruo and his CD Leganes players teammates marked this year’s International Women’s Day in a special way, donning their mother’s names on their jerseys for the Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Omeruo made his 20th Liga appearance of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Rojiblancos, but the visitor’s defensive display wasn’t the only thing that caught the eyes.

The Nigerian like his teammates paid tributes to their mothers on IWD; they had their mother’s names printed on their shirts.

Omeruo wore “Onyeoma” as the club joined the rest of the world in celebrating womanhood.