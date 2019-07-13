<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has declared that the Super Eagles are ready for any dirty antics Algeria may adopt against them in Sunday’s semifinal match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The three-time African champions will be up against onetime winners, the Desert Foxes at the Cairo International Stadium. kick-off is 8pm Nigerian time.

Algeria left-back Ramy Bensebaini was the centre of attention in the Foxes’ quarterfinal win against Ivory Coast for what many termed as an unprofessional conduct.

Bensebaini appeared to grab Ivorian attacker Wilfried Zaha’s arm and hit himself in the face with it – an attempt to get the dangerous Crystal Palace star sent off in the game.

There has been widespread condemnation of the Stade Rennes of France full-back for that action and Omeruo insists that the Super Eagles will not fall to the antics of the Algerians on Sunday.

“We just have to be smart and be very careful. The coach always tell us to avoid fouls around the box. We have already conceded two goals in the competition from fouls around the box and we want to avoid that,” Omeruo told a news conference on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

“The Algerians are fast and skilful which means we have to be careful against them.

”We have not seen the incident from their game against Ivory Coast, but it is good that there is VAR now and we also trust the referee to do a good job.

“We know the North Africans and their antics, but we will handle everything well. South Africa tried to do the same thing against us, they didn’t succeed.”

Algeria have won all their matches so far at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations, conceding only one, and many have tipped them to conquer the continent for the second time.

Omeruo, though is looking forward to a difficult game against the North Africans, is confident the Super Eagles will be up to the task.

“Algeria are a tough side, so are we too. We have fully recovered, and we are ready for the game. Like the coach said, we have recovered well and looking forward to the game.”