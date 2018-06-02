Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has said that the Super Eagles are not under any pressure, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup build-up game today at the Wembley Stadium.

The Super Eagles who departed the country’s shores on Wednesday, will be hoping to win the test match to boost their confidence ahead of their opening game against Croatia in Russia.

In a chat, the Nigeria international who is on loan to Kasimpasa of Turkey from Chelsea, said the Super Eagles will respect the Three Lions but will give them a good fight in today’s match.

“We are all in camp training and preparing for Saturday’s match, so there is no pressure because it is a friendly match meant to serve as build up to the World Cup in Russia,” says the Super Eagles defender.

“We respect them just as they also respect us but in football you have to give your best for a good result and we are going to give them a good fight in the match, it is a friendly match but we will give it our best shot.”

Omeruo who is looking forward to a good outing in Russia, is also confident that the Super Eagles will make Nigerians happy during and after the match at Wembley Stadium.

“Definitely, we will make Nigerians happy and that is why we are all here doing our best,” he assures.

After today’s match, the Super Eagles will travel to Austria, where they will play Czech Republic in their final build-up game before heading to Russia for the World Cup finals proper.