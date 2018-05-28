Kenneth Omeruo has said that a fine blend of experience and youth will help the Super Eagles reach new heights at the World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles are pitched against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in a tough-looking Group D.

They were the youngest team to qualify for Russia 2018 while lining up several experienced campaigners like Omeruo, skipper Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa.

The Chelsea loanee said: “A few of us were at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and I believe that experience counts for something going to Russia although we will take nothing for granted as we know every team are looking to put in their best.

“We are very focused on going at least one step better than the Round of 16 even though we understand it will be a difficult task.

“But as a team we have shown in the past that we are always up for a challenge and I believe that the current blend of experience and youth will see us go past the Round of 16.”

Nigeria have thrice reached the Round of 16 – 1994, 1998 and 2014.