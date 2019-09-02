<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenneth Omeruo to miss Super Eagles friendly match against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on September 10 as he is currently processing his work permit in Spain.

The 25-year-old defender returns to Leganes on a permanent basis from Chelsea last month and the Kaduna-born made two La Liga league appearances for the club this season.

According to Brilla claims that a competent source says that Omeruo is currently processing his work permit in Spain hence the need for him to pull out of the international friendly match and concentrate on playing more La Liga games.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nation winner becomes the second player to pull out of the international friendly after Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out due to hamstring injury as Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has called PAOK star Anderson Esiti to replaced Leicester City midfielder.

Rohr will now travel to Kyiv with 23 players to execute the international friendly against the Eastern European nation that will be played on Tuesday, September 10.