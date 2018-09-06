Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo has stated that the Super Eagles will be out to claim the maximum points against their hosts, Seychelles, in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifers.

Omeruo who is expected to partner Leon Balogun in the heart of the Super Eagles defence in the absence of William Troost Ekong believes the three time AFCON winners are favorites to win but that he and his teammates will not be taking anything for granted.

It will be Omeruo’s 41st appearance for the Super Eagles since he made his debut in 2013 if he features in the match with Seychelles.

“On paper, we are favorites but we all know there are no more minnows in African football,” Omeruo told journalists in the team’s Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa in Victoria.

“We have to focus on the game and win on Saturday to get back to the top of the table of the AFCON qualifiers, so we will approach the game with all seriousness and try to pick all maximum points.”

The Super Eagles are third in Group E behind Libya and South Africa after losing their first game to the Bafana Bafana.

The matchday 2 encounter on Saturday will kick off at 1.30pm Nigerian time with both teams in need of the three points after losing their respective openers to the campaign 15 months ago.