<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has been named in La Liga Team of the Week back-to-back after an impressing performance in CD Leganes 3-0 away win at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old Chelsea loanee has been solid in the defence line of Los Pepineros as 2013 AFCON winner started 26 league matches for Leganes is gradually becoming a household name in the eyes of the fans in Madrid.

Nigeria international performance under review has made him to be part of the team of the week in week 35 and week 36 of La Liga but reacted after the new feat on Instagram.

Omeruo form comes at the right time for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr ahead of next 2019 Afcon in Egypt.