The trio of Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Mikel Agu have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of Wednesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Squirrels.

The Super Eagles will face the Squirrels in the matchday-one clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The game will kick-off at 5pm.

Omeruo and Kalu arrived the team’s Ibom Hotel and Resort camp on Sunday night, while Mikel linked up with them on Monday morning.

A full compliment of invited players are expected on Monday morning while the team will have their first and most important outfield training session before the game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday afternoon.

With some of the players in league action for their clubs across Europe on Sunday, head coach of the team, Gernot Rohr will have to wait until Tuesday morning before he can work with the full squad.

The Super Eagles will travel to Maseru for their matchday-two encounter against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Sunday.