Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo returned to Leganes starting line up on Monday in their 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid in a La Liga clash.

Omeruo who had missed Leganes’ last three games against Getafe, Real Valladolid and Alaves starred in a five-man defence which paraded Allan Nyom, Unai Bustinza, Dimitrios Siovas and Jonathan Silva.

Jonathan Silva scored for Leganes in the waning seconds of the first half when the defender curled a shot past Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas inside the box.

Karim Benzema drew Real Madrid level six minutes into the second-half from a tight-angle rebound after Ivan Cuellar blocked the Frenchman’s initial shot.

The draw strengthened Los Blancos’ third-place spot in the table but remain four points behind second-place Atletico Madrid.

While for Leganes the draw extends their unbeaten streak to four league games, but have not defeated Madrid in league play in the last six matchups.

Omeruo who is currently on loan from Chelsea has made 22 La Liga appearances this season.