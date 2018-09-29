Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has resumed training with his Spanish La Liga side, Leganes ahead of Sunday’s clash against Real Betis.

The 24-year-old defender joined his Leganes teammates after he was left out of the squad that defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday as he sorted out personal issues in Nigeria.

“Finally back in training #cdleganes #omeruo,” he wrote beneath a picture he posted on his Instagram page

Leganes occupy the 17th position in the Spanish La Liga table with four points from six games.

Omeruo who is yet to feature for Leganes since he arrived on loan from Chelsea may also be left out of Nigeria’s squad to face Libya over two legs in next month’s 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

“He (Omeruo) has not played a game for Leganes this season and it will be surprising if he is included in the squad because William Troost Ekong who missed the last game is expected to be back in the squad,” a source close to the national team said.

The 2013 AFCON winner who starred at two FIFA World Cups for Nigeria has made 41 international appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut in 2013.