Kenneth Omeruo wants to quit CD Leganes for La Liga

Kenneth Omeruo has said he wishes to play in La Liga next season after his club CD Leganes failed to win promotion back to the Spanish top league.

“I still have a contract with Leganes, but I am hoping to find a team in La Liga to play next season,” he said.

“Leganes want to keep me, but if the right offer comes, they will let me go.”

The Madrid club finished third in the regular season in LaLiga 2, but capitulated in the promotion playoffs.

Omeruo blamed injuries for the failure.

“It was a difficult season, I had some injuries and the team also had some injuries and at the end of the day, the players we needed to push the team were not available and it affected us in the playoffs,” he explained.