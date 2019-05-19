<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has allayed fears of an injury scare after he was subsitituted in Leganes’ final match of the campaign against Huesca in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The centre back speaking to AIOFootball.com assured Nigerians that he would be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations as his substitution was a precautionary one .

“I will be fine, it was nothing too serious. It was just a kick to my knee and the substitution was just a precautionary one.

“I will be going on holidays with my family for now before returning home for the AFCON preparations,” Omeruo concluded.

Omeruo who has been named in Nigeria’s provisional 25-man squad for next month’s AFCON, was withdrawn on the 53rd minute for Ezequiel Munoz after a slight bruise on the knee.

He has been a strong force at the rear for Leganes who finished the campaign with 45 points to place 13th on the table. He made 28 appearances for the Spanish outfit that he joined on loan from Chelsea this season.