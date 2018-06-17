Following the Super Eagles abysmal performance against Croatia Saturday, Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has said he believes Nigeria will beat Iceland who forced two times World Champions Argentina to a 1 – 1 draw when they meet on Friday.

Omeruo who watched his team been defeated 2 – 0 by Croatia from the bench believes Nigeria can still qualify with outright victory against Iceland.

The Chelsea star who spoke at their camp in Kaliningrad said, “It is going to be a difficult match for us because you can not rule out a team who drew with Argentina and knocked England out of Euro 2016 tournament need.

“We need to prepare very well for them and am sure we can beat them because we have quality players who can get the job done.

“Winning against Icelead will keep our hope of qualifying for the second rounder alive,” he assured.

He went further to say that he has no mixed feelings not starting the game

“We are a team, any one could be called upon to start the game, that is why we have 23 players in the tournament.

“If i am been given a chance, why not? I will grab it with both hands. I am a professional, I should be ready to play at any given time am called upon.”

The Chelsea star concluded by begging Nigerians on behalf of the team to still keep faith with the Super Eagles.

“I want our fans to still keep faith in the team and continue praying for us. We know what we need to do against Iceland and Argentina, we will do our best not to disappoint them,” he concluded.