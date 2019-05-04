<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo and his Spanish LaLiga side CD Leganes are in cloud nine after securing their top flight status with Friday’s 3-0 away win against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville.

First half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri in the eighth minute, another from Martin Braithwaite in the 20th minute and a third from Oscar seven minutes from time ensured the Cucumber Growers returned home with the maximum points in the game.

Manuel Pellegrino’s men moved up to ninth position in the table with 45 points from 36 games.

The modest side now look good to compete in the LaLiga next season following the win.

Omeruo who is on loan at Leganes from English Premier League club Chelsea took to the social media to celebrate the victory.

“VAAAAAAAAMOSSSSSS LEGANÉS mission accomplished… what a season it has been… 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪,” Omeruo tweeted on his Twitter platform.

CD Leganes also tweeted the club’s mood as they celebrated securing their Laliga status with the away win.

“MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! 45 points in FIRST DIVISION with two rounds to go! C.D. Leganés will play for a FOUTH CONSECUTIVE year in @LaLigaEN!,” the Tweet reads.

“#InLeganésDreamsComeTrue with Hardwork, Hope and Ambition. #THANKSLEGAFANS.”

Omeruo has made 26 league appearances for Leganes this season but is yet to register his name on the score sheet.

Leganes’ next league game is against Espanyol next week Sunday at the home ground, Estadio Municipal de Butarque.