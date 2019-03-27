<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo would like to make a permanent move to Spanish side Leganes when his current loan ends.

Omeruo, who joined the La Liga side in August for a seventh loan move away from Chelsea since he joined them in 2012, is due to return in July.

The 25-year-old has made 24 appearances since moving to the Spanish side.

“The football here suits my style and the club provides a stable platform for me,” he told BBC Sport.

“The opportunity to play against the best players in the world is massive for my career.

“There is an option for Leganes to sign me on a permanent basis and hopefully that will happen.”

Omeruo, who is yet to play a competitive game for Chelsea where he has a deal until 2020, spent a second spell at Turkish side Kasımpasa last season.

A 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria, he has also been loaned to Dutch side ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough in England for two seasons and another Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Back in 2017, Omeruo who played for Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups admitted he may have to leave Chelsea in his quest for first-team football on a regular basis.

He now admits hopes of making his stay at Leganes a permanent one will be decided by the Spanish outfit and his parent club.

“The Chelsea management have never stopped me from making important career decisions and they’ve been very supportive,” he added.

“It will be a decision between both clubs, but personally I hope I’ll be a Leganes player for next season and beyond.

“I deserve stability in my career as a footballer. Leganes and Spanish football provides me with the continuity and right environment for career growth.

“After enduring instability with different loan moves, it’s time to finally settle down with my young family.

“Leganes fans and club officials have been awesome to my family which has helped me mentally and physically.

“It has also helped me with the national team and to connect with fans back home because La Liga is on television in Nigeria.

“I’d love to stay at this football club and hopefully that will happen.”

Omeruo can play at centre-back or right-back and is regarded as one of the continent’s best young defenders.

His 43 caps for the Super Eagles also include appearances at the Confederations Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.