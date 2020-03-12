Kenneth Omeruo scored his first goal for Leganes in their 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad in Sunday’s La Liga game at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo hopes Chelsea regret letting him link up with Spanish club Leganes.

Omeruo joined Chelsea from Belgian club Standard Liege in January 2012, but failed to make a single appearance for the Blues.

Instead, the 26-year-old spent time on loan at different clubs including; ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa, Alanyaspor, and Leganes.

The versatile defender penned a permanent deal with Leganes in 2018, ending his seven year spell at Chelsea.


“I hope they regret selling me,” Omeruo stated in an interview with Hora Blanquiazul.

“I want them to really regret it, I didn’t have the chance to play, but it was a good experience to play in another league.”

Omeruo has made 19 league appearances for Leganes this season and scored once.

He is in Nigeria’s squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

