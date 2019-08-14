<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenneth Omeruo is in buoyant mood after completing his permanent transfer to LaLiga side, CD Leganes from Chelsea.

Omeruo spent last season on loan at Leganes from Chelsea, racking up 31 appearances in all competitions for the modest Spanish club.

Both clubs agreed to a permanent switch on Tuesday night with Leganes reportedly parting with £4.6m to get their man and Omeruo putting signing a five-year contract.

The centre-back couldn’t hide his happiness upon joining Manuel Pellegrino’s men permanently.

“Am so happy to be Joining a team that helped me grow so much last season.. I can’t wait to start and help this team achieve greatness .. Vamos @cdleganes 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @ Madrid, Spain,” Omeruo posted on his instagram page.

The Nigeria defender signed for Chelsea in 2012 after leaving Belgian side Standard Liege, and subsequently spent time on loan in the Netherlands, Turkey, Spain and with Championship side Middlesbrough.

The Nigeria international didn’t play an official game for Chelsea throughout the period he was on the club’s book.