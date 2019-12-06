<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has admitted he is happy to have cut ties with Chelsea for a move to La Liga outfit, Leganes this summer.

Omeruo joined Chelsea from Belgian club, Standard Liège in 2012 but he never played in an official game for the Blues.

He was first loaned out to Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag and spent time on loan at Middesbrough as well as Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Omeruo finally secured a permanent move to Leganes this summer after impressing on loan last season.

“Every year I thought it was the opportunity to play for Chelsea, but in the end, it didn’t come. So, last season I told them, ‘Let me go play in LaLiga and see if I have the quality ,” Omeruo told AS.

“I had several options, but the coach at the time (Mauricio Pellegrino) gave me a lot of confidence and told me that he wanted me to stay.

“The club made an effort to sign me. I didn’t think they could buy me from Chelsea, but they got me.”