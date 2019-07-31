<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenneth Omeruo has on behalf of his Super Eagles teammates thanked popular business mogul, Chief Femi Otedola, for redeeming his AFCON 2019 semifinal match pledge to the team.

Otedola pledged the sum of $25, 000 for each goal scored by the Super Eagles on the eve of their semifinal clash against the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, also pledged $50,000 for each goal scored by the team in the game.

The Super Eagles scored only one goal in the encounter, losing 2-1 to eventual champions, Algeria.

Gernot Rohr’s men would later go on to beat the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the Third-Place match to win the AFCON 2019 bronze medal.

Otedola redeemed the pledge on Tuesday during a visit to his office by Omeruo alongside, team administrator, Enebi Achor and equipment management, Chidi Ngoka.

“On behalf of the Super Eagles I want say thank you to @femiotedola for receiving us today redeeming your pledge,” Omeruo tweeted on his Twitter platform and also posted on his Instagram page.