Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo is eyeing a quick return to action for the club following the injury he picked up on Saturday.

Omeruo started the game for Aguirre’s men against Barcelona on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Burtaque, but was substituted late on in the second half after he sustained a knock.

The former Chelsea defender has now made it clear that he is hoping to bounce back to the pitch very soon and help them team achieve great results.

“Going to be back soon… we keep fighting together with our strong supporters #vamosleganes #omeruo,”reads a tweet on his Twitter handle.

The former Chelsea player has made nine league appearances for Leganes this season.

He was unused substitute in Super Eagles double header 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Squirrels of Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho after losing his place to Semi Ajayi.