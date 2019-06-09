<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenneth Omeruo is likely to stay put at Spanish La Liga club, CD Leganes, where he played on loan from parent club Chelsea during the recently-concluded 2018/19 season.

The 25-year-old had earlier stated his desire to sign a permanent contract with Leganes during an interview with top UK media outlet, BBC Sport a few months back.

“The football here suits my style and the club provides a stable platform for me,” the onetime Africa Cup of Nations winner told BBC Sport.

“The opportunity to play against the best players in the world is massive for my career. There is an option for Leganes to sign me on a permanent basis and hopefully, that will happen.”

And contrary to reports suggesting that Omeruo turned down a chance to discuss his possible transfer away from the Blues, insisting he is on national assignment with the Super Eagles, the centre-back is keen on joining Leganes on a permanent deal.

A source close to the player informed Complete Sports in Asaba of Omeruo’s plan to go ahead and pen a permanent contract with Leganes for whom he had an outstanding showing last term, making 27 starts in 28 La Liga appearances in which the club kept nine clean-sheets.

The source said: “I can tell you, for sure, that Omeruo is eager to join Leganes on a permanent deal. However, he is not the only one who has a say on this matter as Chelsea will make the ultimate and final decision, especially if their transfer ban stays.”

Omeruo is a versatile player who can play centre-back or right-back role and is regarded as one of Africa’s best young defenders. His 44 caps for the Super Eagles also include appearances at the Confederations Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.