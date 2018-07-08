Super Eagles World Cup defender Kenneth Omeruo has dismissed rumours he will quit Chelsea to join Belgian club KAA Gent.

“At the moment, I have not decided where I will be playing next season as I still need to speak to Chelsea, so any news right now about an agreement with any club is not true,” he said.

“My agents are in talks with several clubs in the event my future lies away from Stamford Bridge.”

Omeruo, who has yet to make a Premier League debut with Chelsea in his six years on the books of the London club, has expressed his desire to settle his future on a more permanent basis following several loan spells.

His impressive performances in Russia only helped to increase interest from several clubs in Europe.

“The truth is I am looking to settle down permanently after several loan moves, but no agreement has been reached with any club at the moment,” he said.