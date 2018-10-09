



Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has assured that the team would not disappoint Nigerians when they square up against Libya national team on Saturday in Uyo.

Omeruo, who is still basking in his impressive debut for Leganes in the Spanish Laliga said on the team’s twitter handle that the Super Eagles would pick the maximum six points in the two-legged encounter both in Uyo and Tunisia.

“We will be up against a strong Libyan side but we are the Super Eagles and we have a great squad,” Omeruo told team official Twitter.

“We will give our all to pick maximum six points from both games.

“I have confidence in the entire crew. We urge all our fans to get behind us and give us all the support. We will not disappoint you all.”