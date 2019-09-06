<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenneth Omeruo has finally broken his silence on life on the periphery of the Chelsea first team, following his permanent move to CD Leganes this summer.

Omeruo, who was contracted to Chelsea for seven years, joined Leganes on loan last season and opted for a permanent move to end his ‘incredible experience’ with Chelsea.

The Nigerian defender never played for the first team in a competitive game and he told newsmen “it was time” to leave when he did.

“It was time. I was never in their plans at any point in those seven seasons,” Omeruo said.

“I don’t regret my time with Chelsea because I had the chance to leave and play elsewhere. For me I didn’t have a problem as long as I was allowed to go out on loan and get game time.”