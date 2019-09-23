<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria Internationals Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem were on parade for Leganes in their 1-1 draw with Valencia in Sunday’s La Liga game at the Mestalla Stadium.

While Omeruo was on from start to finish , Awaziem came off the bench to replaced Aitor Ruibal in the 57th minute, as the Cucumber Growers end a five-game losing streak to earn first point of the season.

The atmosphere at the Mestalla was not the best, after some Valencia fans protested against their Owner Peter Lim before and after kick-off.

Singapore businessman Lim fired successful coach Marcelino Garca Toral last week after he criticized the club’s lack of reinforcements for his squad.

However, Valencia took the lead in the 21st minute, through Dani Parejo who calmly dispatched a penalty awarded to his side.

In the 35th minute, Oscar restored the parity for Mauricio Pellegrino’s men to ensure they end the abysmal start to the new season.

The draw leaves Leganes at the bottom of the table with one point from five games, but they host Athletic Club in their next league game on Wednesday and they will have a chance to claim their first three points of the season.