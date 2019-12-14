<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The duo of Super Eagles’ Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem were in action for Leganes against Depotivo Alaves in Spanish La Liga game on Friday night.

Leganes went into the game at the back of their 3-2 win over Celta Vigo last week and it was not surprising when they forced a 1-1 are home.

Omeruo and Awaziem both started the game for the Javier Aguirre’s men and they saw action for 90 minutes in the game.

Leganes took the lead through Martin Braithwaite with just one minute left in the first half, but former Stoke City forward Joselu brought Deportivo Alaves back into the game.

Both side failed to find the winner after 90 minutes and CD Leganes were happy to avoid a defeat as they continued their fight against relegation.

However Leganes remain in the relegation zone on 19th position on 10 points in the league table.