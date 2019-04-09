<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On-loan Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo wants a permanent stay at Spanish La Liga side Leganes and has revealed that both his parent club as the modest Spanish outfit should agree before the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in January 2012 but he is yet to play a competitive game for the Premier League side, having spent time on loan with Dutch side ADO Den Haag, English Championship club Middlesbrough, Turkish Super Lig’s Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa.

In August, the Nigeria international teamed up with the Cucumber Growers for his seventh loan move from Chelsea, with an option of making the deal permanent.

Omeruo has delivered decent performances to help Mauricio Pellegrino’s men keep ten clean sheets in 24 appearances.

And the defender has expressed his desire to remain with Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit as he aims to stabilize his career.

“I want to stay in Spain but right now the club needs to pay or reach an agreement with Chelsea.”

“I know they are working towards it and will reach a decision soon. I just want to keep playing well

I’ve seen the importance of playing where Nigerians can watch they can see me every week and know how improved my game has been.

I want to stay in Spain, maybe a bigger club. If not, the Leganes. I think this year is the year where I stay as I need a home”.

Omeruo was not part of the Leganes side that recorded a 1-1 draw over the weekend against Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish La Liga.