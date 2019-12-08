<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenneth Omeruo has called on his international teammate Victor Osimhen to join him at Spanish club, Leganes.

Osimhen, a summer arrival from Belgian outfit, Sporting Charleroi, has been in fantastic form for Lille in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The Nigeria international has scored nine goals in 16 league appearances for Lille and a further two five UEFA Champions League appearances.

Reacting to an intagram post by Osimhen after Lille’s 1-0 home win against Brest on Friday where the forward netted the winning goal, Omeruo jokingly called on his compatriot to join him at Leganes to help them with goal scoring duties.

“Come and help my team score goals,” Omeruo wrote.

Leganes who are battling to avoid the drop in the LaLiga this season have scored a paltry eight goals in 15 league games this season.

Chidozie Awaziem , who is on loan from Portuguese club, FC Porto is the other Nigerian at the club.