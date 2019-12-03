<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is optimistic his club CD Leganes can turn their bad La Liga form around.

CD Leganes are currently bottom of the log after 15 round of matches and have only won just a single game in the league this season.

The bad form saw the club fired former boss Mauricio Pellegrino in October and hired Javier Aguirre, but their form has not improved.

The Nigerian defender who missed the weekend defeat at Sevilla insisted that the Club have been unlucky and he believed they can still turn things around.

“We lack a bit of luck. We have a new Coach who motivates us and the team is quite confident now.

“You can see that we play well, the team is disciplined, but the result haven’t been going our way. Hopefully we will win this weekend and carry on from there,” the 26 year-old said.