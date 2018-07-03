Super Eagles central defender Kenneth Omeruo has apologised to Nigeria fans for Super Eagles’ disappointing World Cup, which ended in Group Stage elimination.

“There aren’t many things we can say to you at this moment,” Omeruo said.

“The disappointment at coming home too soon has been very big. We are very excited about being able to have a good World Cup but it wasn’t like that. We say sorry and we assure you we will work to take the national team back to where it deserves to be.”

Nigeria returns to action in September with an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.