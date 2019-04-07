<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was not in CD Leganes’ matchday squad when they bagged a hard-earned 1-1 away draw against Deportivo Alaves in Sunday’s Spanish La Liga clash.

Jonathan Calleri’s strike from the penalty spot in the 18th minute shot Alaves into early lead. Leganes left-back Jonathan Silva scored in the 90th minute to ensure his side took a vital away point home.

The defeat ended Leganes’ two game winning streak in the LaLiga, and extended their unbeaten run to three consecutive games.

Leganes remain 11th in the La Liga table with 40 points from 31 game, while Alaves are seventh.

The game was the third Leganes game that Omeruo missed since he returned from the Super Eagles camp after the international break.

The 25 year old Omeruo has made 21 starts for Leganes this season since he arrivee as a loanee from Chelsea.

It’s his sixth loan spell since he joined Chelsea from Standard Leige in 2012.

The former Nigeria U-17 and U-20 defender previously featured for ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa (twice) and Alanyaspor.