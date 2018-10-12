



Coach Kennedy Boboye has parted ways with Plateau United, according to a report.

The gaffer quit his post after the expiration of his two years contract.

According to Boboye: “I have parted ways with Plateau United, my two years contract has elapsed.

“It is really a great feelings to work with such big team like Plateau United, a wonderful experience I must say, it’s sure going be a memory that will not fade all through my life time.

“I cherish every moment spent as a head coach in Plateau United.

“Not forgetting the high point of my career with Plateau United by winning the league title as a coach.

“I want to thank the technical director coach Ahmed Ibrahim for the wonderful support giving to me all through my stay with Plateau United and also the General Manager Mr Pius for his kind gestures.

“I can’t forget the players who stood by me. They were my driving force because without them I wouldn’t have achieved these much.

“I also say a big thank you to the wonderful fans of the club for their relentless support.

“We are like a family, in the rain, in the sun, in every stormy challenges, we stood firm with each other, having our hand together to fight to reach our goals and dreams together.”