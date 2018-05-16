Coach Kennedy Boboye has said Plateau United hope to retain the NPFL championship they first won last season.

Plateau United fought back from a goal down to beat league leaders Lobi Stars 2-1 in a rescheduled game today in Jos.

They thus toppled Kano Pillars to second spot on the table and are now just a point behind Lobi Stars.

“Our position is to be at the top, that’s to win the league, and so we are working hard to return the team to the continent, where we rightly belong,” Boboye said.

He praised his team’s fighting spirit against Lobi Stars today at home.

“Kudos to my players, they played up to expectations, we fought back after going a goal down against a team who came to Jos to draw with us and delay our coronation (as champions) last season,” he said.

He specially praised young debutants Jesse Akila and Saidu Salisu, saying “they showed class today”.