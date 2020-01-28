<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye is delighted his team is now playing to their true potential after the underwhelming performances at the beginning of the season.

Boboye replaced sacked John Obuh at the helm of affairs and quickly turned the Club’s fortune around with five straight wins in the league, before suffering a back to back defeat to Kwara United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah respectively.

Boboye, however, admitted that he had to back to the drawing board and introduce new ideas to the players.





“It’s not been easy, it’s just about hard work because we had to go back to the drawing board like my other colleagues will say when you have difficulties like this,” he told the NPFL website.

The former Plateau United boss added that he’s satisfied with the three points gained over Fidelis Ilechuckwu tutored Heartland last Sunday, after back to back losses in the league.

“The last two games we lost, we did so woefully and it has caused us some setbacks in the league so we’re just trying to recover lost time which this victory (over Heartland) sets us on that path,” Boboye concluded.