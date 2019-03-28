<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Remo Stars technical adviser Kennedy Boboye has hit out at his players, calling them “average players” after their goalless draw with Rangers International of Enugu in one of the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League match on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues Boys hosted Rangers International at the Gateway Stadium and were hoping to secure the three points at stake, as they kick start their battle against relegation.

Remo Stars lost 5-2 loss to the Gbenga Ogunbote‘s side last Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium but the team missed vital chances late on in the game which left their coach Kennedy Boboye frustrated on the touchline before registering his displeasure at the post match conference.

“Definitely, it’s a disappointing because because we were expected to win and it didn’t work for us and no body was happy about it butwe have to continue pushing,” a frustrated Boboye said.

Boboye went on to revealed the management gave him the opportunity to sign new players but he decided to work with the current players after watching them played against Enyimba International in Aba.

“Actually I take responsibility for what is happening in Remo Stars because when I came in, i met players on ground and i was asked to recruit players but when I saw them play in Aba I said, I can work with these ones but what’s happening now is flash in the pan and there’s nothing I can do.”

“The pitch too is a problem because we can’t keep the ball and play like we want , but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take our chances”

When pressed further if he’s under pressure and if the players are committed enough, this is the words of the former Plateau United boss.

“I’m not under pressure, I can never be , I will always do my best and if it doesn’t work so be it”,

“They are average just players , because an experience players won’t blow away all the chances we had.” He concluded.