Plateau United head coach Kennedy Boboye says he is on a mission at the Jos-based club.

Boboye is bidding to guide Plateau United to become only the second club to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) back to back in the new era under the League Management Company (LMC) after Kano Pillars achieved the feat in 2013 and 2014.

“We are not there yet but we have made a lot of progress fitness wise and hopefully, everyone should be up to par before the league commences,” Boboye told the league’s official website.

“We have been working hard since the break and we are planning that by our next game (away at MFM in Lagos) and with all we have been doing here for the past two or three weeks, it should get us a result in Lagos.

“Playing friendly games without official matches isn’t the most ideal but we have to make the best of it so as to be ready when the league resumes.”

Plateau United’s ouster from Africa drew a lot of flak from fans of the club but Boboye insists his team will make up for their continental woes when the league resumes.

The Jos side are fifth on the NPFL log after 24 games and Plateau United next’s NPFL game will be an away tie to Lagos side MFM according to the website.