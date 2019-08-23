<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to Goal, Chelsea winger, Kenedy is exploring options to leave Chelsea permanently ahead of the European transfer deadline.

The move comes after growing concerns at the opportunities he will be given under Frank Lampard this season.

Although Premier League clubs can no longer make signings until January, they can still sell players, and Kenedy seems a name likely to make his way out of Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impression during his time in England so far. On loan last season to Newcastle the Brazilian played in 25 matches, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Since his return to Chelsea, it looks like he has done enough to win over new manager Frank Lampard.